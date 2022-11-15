Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Insider Mike Scott Acquires 992 Shares of Stock

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) insider Mike Scott bought 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 412 ($4.84) per share, with a total value of £4,087.04 ($4,802.63).

Mike Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 24th, Mike Scott sold 6,465 shares of Barratt Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 356 ($4.18), for a total value of £23,015.40 ($27,045.12).

On Friday, September 23rd, Mike Scott bought 15,744 shares of Barratt Developments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 413 ($4.85) per share, with a total value of £65,022.72 ($76,407.43).

On Thursday, September 15th, Mike Scott bought 4,500 shares of Barratt Developments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 415 ($4.88) per share, with a total value of £18,675 ($21,944.77).

Barratt Developments Stock Down 0.9 %

BDEV opened at GBX 407.70 ($4.79) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 380.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 442.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 4.04. Barratt Developments plc has a one year low of GBX 313 ($3.68) and a one year high of GBX 765.14 ($8.99). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 815.40.

Barratt Developments Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a dividend of GBX 25.70 ($0.30) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.09%. This is a boost from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $11.20. Barratt Developments’s payout ratio is 7,400.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BDEV shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 427 ($5.02) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 530 ($6.23) to GBX 490 ($5.76) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 835 ($9.81) to GBX 462 ($5.43) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Barratt Developments to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 790 ($9.28) to GBX 459 ($5.39) in a report on Monday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Barratt Developments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 581.14 ($6.83).

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

