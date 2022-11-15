BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.33.

BRBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $24.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.01. BellRing Brands has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRBR. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 118.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $2,380,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $474,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $1,216,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

