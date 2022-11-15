Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Shares of BBY opened at $74.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.96. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.90.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 57.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $100,166.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,207.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,809.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,995,772 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Best Buy by 1,434.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,845,844 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $315,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530,018 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,725,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,076,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,081,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Best Buy by 6,622.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 708,251 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $44,860,000 after acquiring an additional 697,716 shares during the period. 79.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

