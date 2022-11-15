Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $296.71.

BIIB has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Biogen from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $370.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Biogen from $321.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Biogen from $238.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Biogen from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

In related news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Lindenwold Advisors raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.7% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 5,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.0% in the third quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 2,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 29.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.6% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,930,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

BIIB opened at $299.06 on Tuesday. Biogen has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $305.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.97. The firm has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.61. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Biogen will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

