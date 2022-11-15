Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BXSL has been the topic of several other reports. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund to $27.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.06.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund stock opened at $23.90 on Friday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $38.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.04%. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.59%.

In other Blackstone Secured Lending Fund news, CEO Brad Marshall acquired 40,000 shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.98 per share, with a total value of $999,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 161,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,028,874.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 110.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,050,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,712 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the first quarter worth $83,706,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 1.9% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 1,169,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,602,000 after purchasing an additional 22,126 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the second quarter worth $24,993,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 428.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 672,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,891,000 after purchasing an additional 545,063 shares during the period. 21.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

Featured Articles

