Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) Trading Down 1.9%

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.88 and last traded at $13.00. 16,498 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 43,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $246.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average of $14.27.

Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Blue Ridge Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $36.65 million during the quarter.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Ridge Bankshares

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Blue Ridge Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRBS. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 9.9% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,177,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,859,000 after purchasing an additional 106,196 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 294.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 63,673 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 131.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 96,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 54,563 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Blue Ridge Bankshares in the second quarter worth approximately $576,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 108.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 57,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 29,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Company Profile

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through: Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, cash management, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

