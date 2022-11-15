BMO Capital Markets Boosts WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target to C$183.00

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$176.00 to C$183.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WSPOF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities began coverage on shares of WSP Global in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating and a C$190.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$188.00 to C$181.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on WSP Global from C$187.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

WSP Global Price Performance

Shares of WSPOF opened at $122.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.27. WSP Global has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $149.07.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

