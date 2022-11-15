BMO Capital Markets Cuts Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Price Target to C$9.00

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

KELTF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday.

Kelt Exploration Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of Kelt Exploration stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. Kelt Exploration has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.78.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

