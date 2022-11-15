BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Holdings Boosted by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,245 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 15.7% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 16.3% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 4.9% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 89,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Trading Down 1.0 %

BorgWarner stock opened at $41.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.43. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.14 and a 1 year high of $50.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.70.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.22. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Stories

