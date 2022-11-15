Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.30.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Boston Properties Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of BXP opened at $74.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.35. Boston Properties has a one year low of $68.80 and a one year high of $133.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.70.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Boston Properties

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.59%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 1,792.9% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Stories

