British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Short Interest Update

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the October 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

British American Tobacco stock opened at $38.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.55. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $47.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On British American Tobacco

About British American Tobacco

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 20.2% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 3.8% in the third quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 1.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,136,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,831,000 after buying an additional 33,391 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at about $754,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at about $22,123,000. Institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

