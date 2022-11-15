British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Short Interest Update

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the October 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.
British American Tobacco Stock Performance
British American Tobacco stock opened at $38.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.55. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $47.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On British American Tobacco
About British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on British American Tobacco (BTI)
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
- This Mid-Cap Tech Stock Embodies Diversified Growth
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.