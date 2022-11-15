Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Trading Down 3.1%

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$13.97 and last traded at C$13.97. Approximately 32,840 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 44,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on HOM.U shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$319.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$14.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.88, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $0.0433 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.78%.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

