Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Major Shareholder Cannell Capital Llc Sells 18,190 Shares

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 18,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $327,783.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,535,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,671,728.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cannell Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 10th, Cannell Capital Llc sold 41,500 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $741,605.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Cannell Capital Llc sold 25,000 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $441,750.00.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BBW opened at $17.86 on Tuesday. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.55. The firm has a market cap of $267.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop ( NYSE:BBW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 44.28%. The business had revenue of $100.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. New Century Advisors LLC increased its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 190.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

