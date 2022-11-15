California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Short Interest Update

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the October 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 252,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

California Water Service Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $62.85 on Tuesday. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $48.46 and a 12-month high of $72.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.39.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at California Water Service Group

CWT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of California Water Service Group from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

In other news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $34,895.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,942.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $63,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,856.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $34,895.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,942.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,715 shares of company stock worth $163,986. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On California Water Service Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,297,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,339,000 after buying an additional 55,862 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 27.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,369,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,204 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,278,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,949 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,647,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,798,000 after buying an additional 83,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 135.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,304,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,484,000 after buying an additional 751,553 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

