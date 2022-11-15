Camille Peterson Sells 5,000 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $200,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,547.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Camille Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Camille Peterson sold 6,600 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $389,796.00.

Goosehead Insurance Trading Down 6.0 %

GSHD opened at $38.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,883.88 and a beta of 1.20. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1 year low of $29.23 and a 1 year high of $146.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.72.

Institutional Trading of Goosehead Insurance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 9.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,891,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,383,000 after purchasing an additional 169,687 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,688,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,676,000 after purchasing an additional 22,485 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 30.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,605,000 after purchasing an additional 351,769 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 12.0% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 998,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,591,000 after purchasing an additional 106,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 335.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 568,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,628,000 after purchasing an additional 437,576 shares during the last quarter.

GSHD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. William Blair cut Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

