Camille Peterson Sells 5,000 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $200,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,547.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Camille Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 23rd, Camille Peterson sold 6,600 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $389,796.00.
Goosehead Insurance Trading Down 6.0 %
GSHD opened at $38.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,883.88 and a beta of 1.20. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1 year low of $29.23 and a 1 year high of $146.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.72.
Institutional Trading of Goosehead Insurance
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GSHD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. William Blair cut Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.
Goosehead Insurance Company Profile
Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.
See Also
