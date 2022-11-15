Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.85.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

NYSE:CNI opened at $121.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.26 and a 200 day moving average of $116.20. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.79 and a 52 week high of $137.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.12. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth $2,575,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth $204,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 109.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 118.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

