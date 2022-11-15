Canadian Solar (CSIQ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Canadian Solar has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The solar energy provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Canadian Solar to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Canadian Solar Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $35.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.28. Canadian Solar has a 12-month low of $22.15 and a 12-month high of $47.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
CSIQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Canadian Solar from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Solar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.
Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.
