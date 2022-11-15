Canadian Solar (CSIQ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Canadian Solar has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The solar energy provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Canadian Solar to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Canadian Solar Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $35.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.28. Canadian Solar has a 12-month low of $22.15 and a 12-month high of $47.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Solar

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSIQ. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 82.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,129 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $12,429,000 after acquiring an additional 179,770 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,602,658 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $92,030,000 after acquiring an additional 80,050 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the second quarter worth $1,812,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the first quarter worth $1,864,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 672.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,707 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 42,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

CSIQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Canadian Solar from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Solar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.