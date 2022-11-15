Cannell & Co. Cuts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cannell & Co. lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $24,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% in the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.6 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $171.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $449.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.43.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $2,845,822.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,366,753.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,795 shares of company stock valued at $20,230,174. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

