Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 426.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,447 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 10.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,220,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,203,000 after acquiring an additional 116,600 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 16.0% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth $226,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth $219,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAH stock opened at $75.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.80. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $81.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.35%.

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,545,063.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,718.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.09.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

