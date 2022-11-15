Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 8,959 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 274,709 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 8,959 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.1% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $70,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 2,286 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $241.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.64.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.