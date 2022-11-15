Catriona Yale Sells 5,000 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) insider Catriona Yale sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $197,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,117.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Catriona Yale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 10th, Catriona Yale sold 5,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $189,950.00.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Catriona Yale sold 40,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $1,099,200.00.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Up 8.2 %

Shares of AKRO opened at $43.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -13.09 and a beta of -0.91. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $45.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.84. The company has a current ratio of 14.97, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.19). On average, analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,460,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 635,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after purchasing an additional 48,113 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $502,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AKRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Evercore ISI raised Akero Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

