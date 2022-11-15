CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Price Target Cut to C$79.00

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$73.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday.

CCL Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CCDBF stock opened at $45.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.02 and a 200 day moving average of $47.72. CCL Industries has a 1 year low of $41.61 and a 1 year high of $53.98.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc engages in manufacture and sale of labels, and provides media and software solutions. It operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

