CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,620,000 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the October 15th total of 14,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on CNP shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.08.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CenterPoint Energy

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman acquired 8,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $227,181.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,252,230,000 after buying an additional 1,502,900 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,378,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,451,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,295 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,175,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,010,918,000 after acquiring an additional 896,144 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,065,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,443 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,064,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $706,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,949 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $29.13 on Tuesday. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.85.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.