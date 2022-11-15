Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Trading Down 6.8%

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) traded down 6.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.82. 50,176 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 224% from the average session volume of 15,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Centogene from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Centogene Stock Down 6.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of -0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centogene

Centogene Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Centogene stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Centogene ( NASDAQ:CNTG Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.08% of Centogene as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceutical, Diagnostics, and COVID-19 testing.

