Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) Short Interest Update

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 240,100 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the October 15th total of 215,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 185,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Puerto from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.
Central Puerto stock opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. Central Puerto has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.91. The firm has a market cap of $727.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.75.
Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,809 MW.
