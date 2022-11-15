Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) Short Interest Update

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 240,100 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the October 15th total of 215,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 185,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Puerto from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get Central Puerto alerts:

Central Puerto Trading Up 3.4 %

Central Puerto stock opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. Central Puerto has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.91. The firm has a market cap of $727.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Puerto

About Central Puerto

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CEPU. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Puerto in the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Puerto by 29.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 23,198 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Puerto in the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Central Puerto during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Central Puerto by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 13,979 shares in the last quarter. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,809 MW.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Central Puerto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Puerto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.