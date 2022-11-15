Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Stake Cut by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Chemed in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Chemed by 69.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chemed in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total transaction of $1,445,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,330,407.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.90, for a total transaction of $965,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,027,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total value of $1,445,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,330,407.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,036 shares of company stock valued at $5,827,310 over the last quarter. 4.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chemed Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $490.36 on Tuesday. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $430.16 and a one year high of $539.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $462.40 and its 200-day moving average is $476.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.54.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.09. Chemed had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $526.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.83%.

About Chemed

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.