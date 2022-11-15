Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) VP Michael D. Witzeman Sells 736 Shares

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.47, for a total value of $366,873.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,093. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $490.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $462.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $476.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.54. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $430.16 and a 52 week high of $539.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $526.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.05 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 44.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.83%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed by 407.0% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Chemed by 0.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,325,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Chemed by 2.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 203,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed by 4.8% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed by 91.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

