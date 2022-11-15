Chesnara plc (LON:CSN) Insider Mark Hesketh Buys 4,000 Shares

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Rating) insider Mark Hesketh purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 272 ($3.20) per share, for a total transaction of £10,880 ($12,784.96).

Shares of LON:CSN opened at GBX 278 ($3.27) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 283.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 289.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.70, a quick ratio of 38.06 and a current ratio of 39.19. The company has a market capitalization of £417.71 million and a P/E ratio of 1,544.44. Chesnara plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 253.63 ($2.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 334.40 ($3.93).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a GBX 8.12 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Chesnara’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.44%.

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

