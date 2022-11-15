Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Position Raised by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,130 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Chewy in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Chewy by 320.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Chewy in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Chewy in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Chewy in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on CHWY shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.61.

Chewy Trading Up 5.0 %

CHWY stock opened at $43.21 on Tuesday. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $77.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.44. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of -308.62 and a beta of 0.62.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. Chewy had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 85.74%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Chewy

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 11,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $475,324.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,421.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.