Chindata Group (CD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 22nd. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Chindata Group had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $154.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.90 million. On average, analysts expect Chindata Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Chindata Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CD opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.21. Chindata Group has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $10.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chindata Group

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Chindata Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Chindata Group by 1,946.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,590,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,344,000 after buying an additional 1,513,030 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Chindata Group by 22,794.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,225,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,514,000 after buying an additional 1,220,629 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Chindata Group by 354.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,290,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,011,000 after buying an additional 1,006,428 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Chindata Group by 28.1% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,544,000 after purchasing an additional 920,555 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Chindata Group in the first quarter worth $2,794,000. Institutional investors own 22.71% of the company’s stock.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

