Citigroup Lowers Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Price Target to $9.00

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Uniti Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Uniti Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Uniti Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

UNIT stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. Uniti Group has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $14.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -85.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the third quarter valued at $174,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 199.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 318,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 211,727 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 9.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 80.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the period. 84.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

