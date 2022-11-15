Citigroup Lowers Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Price Target to $9.00

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.49% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Uniti Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Uniti Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Uniti Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th.
UNIT stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. Uniti Group has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $14.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -85.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.30.
Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.
