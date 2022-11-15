Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

CLNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Performance

Shares of CLNE stock opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $8.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.05 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,696,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,878,000 after buying an additional 2,082,455 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,513,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,535,000 after buying an additional 177,210 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,389,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,799,000 after acquiring an additional 661,088 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,699,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,093,000 after acquiring an additional 653,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,893,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 67,563 shares during the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

