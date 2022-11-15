Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.50.
CLNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.
Clean Energy Fuels Stock Performance
Shares of CLNE stock opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $8.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.05 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.91.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Energy Fuels
Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile
Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE)
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
- This Mid-Cap Tech Stock Embodies Diversified Growth
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
- After a $100 Haircut, is Catalent an Oversold Pharma Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.