Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) General Counsel Douglas James Kramer Sells 4,500 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,782,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cloudflare Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE:NET opened at $52.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.35. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $221.64. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of -74.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cloudflare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cloudflare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 10,197 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 16,531 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,688,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

