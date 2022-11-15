CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,602 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 34.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 9,793 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,428,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 199.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 292,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 194,526 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 13,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the second quarter worth $886,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CNX. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on CNX Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on CNX Resources to $19.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on CNX Resources from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of CNX Resources to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.71.

CNX Resources stock opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.07. CNX Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $24.21.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

