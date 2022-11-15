Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Director Steven J. Bilodeau Sells 9,000 Shares

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $334,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,533.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cohu Stock Performance

Shares of COHU opened at $36.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.41. Cohu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $39.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COHU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Cohu to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cohu from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cohu Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the third quarter valued at $476,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Cohu by 243.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 117,600 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cohu by 12.6% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 62,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cohu in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

