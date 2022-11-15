Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COHU. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cohu from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen raised their target price on Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen raised their target price on Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

NASDAQ COHU opened at $36.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Cohu has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $39.86.

In other Cohu news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $51,726.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,629.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $334,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,533.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $51,726.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,629.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,336 shares of company stock worth $781,543. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COHU. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Cohu by 68.3% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,550,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,890,000 after purchasing an additional 629,135 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohu by 34.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,418,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,535,000 after purchasing an additional 615,899 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohu by 34.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,803,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,057,000 after purchasing an additional 465,777 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Cohu by 28.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,423,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,149,000 after purchasing an additional 316,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Cohu by 24.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 958,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,367,000 after acquiring an additional 187,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

