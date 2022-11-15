Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Price Down 7.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) was down 7.1% on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $41.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. Coinbase Global traded as low as $52.65 and last traded at $53.38. Approximately 134,362 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,078,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.46.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on COIN. Citigroup decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.39.

In related news, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 6,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $353,977.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,447,057. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $156,744.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tobias Lutke bought 6,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $353,977.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,447,057. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 66,493 shares of company stock valued at $4,466,529. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 346.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 683 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,880 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,627 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,594 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.74 and a 200-day moving average of $69.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 2.50.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

