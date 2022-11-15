Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Director Herman E. Bulls Sells 8,500 Shares

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) Director Herman E. Bulls sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,787. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of FIX stock opened at $121.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.14 and a twelve month high of $125.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 8.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,011,000 after acquiring an additional 570,560 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 566,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,420,000 after acquiring an additional 268,903 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,114,000 after acquiring an additional 187,982 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 706,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,765,000 after acquiring an additional 105,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,581,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

