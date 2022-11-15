Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,015 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,723,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $331,431,000 after purchasing an additional 32,264 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,011,000 after purchasing an additional 570,560 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.1% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,367,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,689,000 after purchasing an additional 14,726 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,169,617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,108,000 after purchasing an additional 38,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 4.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 736,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,222,000 after acquiring an additional 30,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $121.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.24. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.14 and a fifty-two week high of $125.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.73.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.86%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FIX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 21,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $2,316,982.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 175,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,669,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $310,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,176,347.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 21,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $2,316,982.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 175,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,669,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,369 shares of company stock worth $4,301,546 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.