Comparing Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) and Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) and Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.4% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.1% of Broadway Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Broadway Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Codorus Valley Bancorp alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Codorus Valley Bancorp and Broadway Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codorus Valley Bancorp $88.06 million 2.50 $14.66 million $1.55 14.87 Broadway Financial $27.97 million 2.83 -$4.05 million $0.04 26.01

Analyst Ratings

Codorus Valley Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Broadway Financial. Codorus Valley Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Broadway Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Codorus Valley Bancorp and Broadway Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Codorus Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Broadway Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Codorus Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadway Financial has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Codorus Valley Bancorp and Broadway Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codorus Valley Bancorp 16.04% 8.22% 0.64% Broadway Financial 7.87% 1.97% 0.23%

Summary

Codorus Valley Bancorp beats Broadway Financial on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others. In addition, the company provides mortgage and wealth management services; and sells non-deposit investment products. It operates through twenty-five full service financial centers located in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.

About Broadway Financial

(Get Rating)

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers mortgage loans, which are secured by multi-family residential properties; single family residential properties; and commercial real estate, including charter schools, community facilities, and churches, as well as commercial business, construction, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in securities issued by federal government agencies, residential mortgage-backed securities, and other investments. The company operates through three branch offices. Broadway Financial Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.