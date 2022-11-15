Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CGEN. Jefferies Financial Group cut Compugen from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Compugen from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities cut their target price on Compugen from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Compugen from $14.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.40.

Compugen Stock Performance

CGEN opened at $0.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.44. Compugen has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compugen

Compugen Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Compugen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Compugen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Compugen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Compugen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compugen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,108,000.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies as a monotherapy; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and AZD2936, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I/II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

