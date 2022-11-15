Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 26.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,420,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004,956 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Conagra Brands by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,801,000 after buying an additional 2,671,720 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 246.5% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,446,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451,779 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 22.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,078,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,479,000 after purchasing an additional 934,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 99.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,761,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,146,000 after buying an additional 878,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $221,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

NYSE CAG opened at $33.96 on Tuesday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $36.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.15. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.60.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 4.88%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 110.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

See Also

