Construction Partners (ROAD) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 22nd. Analysts expect Construction Partners to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Construction Partners Stock Performance

Shares of ROAD stock opened at $30.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Construction Partners has a 52 week low of $18.89 and a 52 week high of $40.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 98.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ROAD. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Construction Partners to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Construction Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

Insider Transactions at Construction Partners

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Construction Partners

In other news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 50,922 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $1,422,760.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,684.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 50,922 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $1,422,760.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,684.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Noreen E. Skelly sold 3,100 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $87,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,091 shares in the company, valued at $625,175.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Construction Partners by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Construction Partners in the first quarter valued at $424,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Construction Partners by 19.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Construction Partners by 14.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Construction Partners by 51.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

