Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:XLP)

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 59,451 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 164% compared to the typical volume of 22,482 put options.

Institutional Trading of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 16,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.1% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 14,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

Shares of XLP stock opened at $72.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.44 and a 200 day moving average of $72.64. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 1-year low of $66.18 and a 1-year high of $81.34.

About Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

