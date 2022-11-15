Contrasting ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) and Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID)

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) and ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Avid Technology has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ShotSpotter has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Avid Technology and ShotSpotter’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avid Technology $409.94 million 2.92 $41.39 million $0.99 27.65 ShotSpotter $58.15 million 7.11 -$4.43 million $0.32 105.88

Profitability

Avid Technology has higher revenue and earnings than ShotSpotter. Avid Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ShotSpotter, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Avid Technology and ShotSpotter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avid Technology 10.75% -38.67% 19.70% ShotSpotter 5.57% -6.09% -2.80%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.0% of Avid Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.0% of ShotSpotter shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Avid Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of ShotSpotter shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Avid Technology and ShotSpotter, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avid Technology 0 1 3 0 2.75 ShotSpotter 0 0 3 0 3.00

Avid Technology currently has a consensus target price of $37.20, suggesting a potential upside of 35.92%. ShotSpotter has a consensus target price of $41.67, suggesting a potential upside of 22.98%. Given Avid Technology’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Avid Technology is more favorable than ShotSpotter.

Summary

Avid Technology beats ShotSpotter on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avid Technology

(Get Rating)

Avid Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite. Its audio products and solutions comprise Pro Tools digital audio software solutions to facilitate the audio production process; Sibelius solution to create, edit, and publish musical scores; S6 line of complementary control surfaces and consoles; S1 and S4 audio control surfaces; and VENUE | S6L live sound system for mixing audio for live sound reinforcement. The company also provides Avid Link, a mobile application to connect with other artists, producers, mixers, composers, editors, videographers, movie makers, and graphic designers; FastServe video server that assists broadcasters in making the move to UHD and IP based workflows with a new and modular architecture; and hardware products, such as I/O devices, interfaces, and audio and video processing equipment. In addition, it offers various maintenance contracts and support services; professional services, such as workflow design and consulting, program and project management, system installation and commissioning, and custom development and role-based product level training; and public and private training to customers and alliance partners, as well as develops and licenses curriculum content for use by third party Avid Learning partners to deliver training to customers, users, and alliance partners. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About ShotSpotter

(Get Rating)

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics to deter a broad set of crime types. The company also provides ShotSpotter SecureCampus and ShotSpotter SiteSecure that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, corporate campuses, big-box retail, malls, and key infrastructure or transportation centers to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities of a outdoor gunfire incident and saving minutes for first responders to arrive. In addition, it offers ShotSpotter Investigate, a cloud-based investigative platform to help law enforcement agencies modernize every phase of an investigation and accelerate case work with easy-to-use software tools. Further, it provides ShotSpotter Labs, a technology to adapt and extend commercial technology to address significant wildlife and environmental issues. The company sells its solutions through its direct sales teams. ShotSpotter, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

