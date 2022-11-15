Contrasting Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) and Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV)

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) and Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tata Motors and Vicinity Motor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tata Motors $37.38 billion 0.56 -$1.50 billion ($1.44) -18.82 Vicinity Motor $41.71 million 1.27 -$7.32 million ($0.45) -2.67

Vicinity Motor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tata Motors. Tata Motors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vicinity Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tata Motors 1 3 0 0 1.75 Vicinity Motor 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Tata Motors and Vicinity Motor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Risk & Volatility

Tata Motors has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vicinity Motor has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.1% of Tata Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Vicinity Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tata Motors and Vicinity Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tata Motors -2.78% -56.74% -7.76% Vicinity Motor -77.99% -42.88% -27.28%

About Tata Motors

(Get Rating)

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates comprising axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment, as well as provides information technology and vehicle financing services. The company offers its products under the Tata, Daewoo, Harrier, Safari, Fiat, Nexon, Altroz, Punch, Tiago, Tigor, Jaguar, and Land Rover brands. It operates in India, China, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Tata Engineering and Locomotive Company Limited and changed its name to Tata Motors Limited in July 2003. Tata Motors Limited was incorporated in 1945 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

About Vicinity Motor

(Get Rating)

Vicinity Motor Corp. designs, builds, and distributes a suite of transit buses for public and commercial use under the Vicinity brand in the United States and Canada. It offers electric, CNG, and clean diesel buses, as well as electric trucks and spare parts. The company was formerly known as Grande West Transportation Group Inc. and changed its name to Vicinity Motor Corp. in March 2021. Vicinity Motor Corp. founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Aldergrove, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.