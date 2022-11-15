Contrasting Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) & Reliq Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:RQHTF)

Reliq Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:RQHTF – Get Rating) and Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Reliq Health Technologies has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zalando has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Reliq Health Technologies alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Reliq Health Technologies and Zalando’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reliq Health Technologies -108.80% -168.77% -129.06% Zalando 0.10% 0.47% 0.14%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reliq Health Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Zalando 1 5 4 0 2.30

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Reliq Health Technologies and Zalando, as reported by MarketBeat.

Zalando has a consensus target price of $37.28, indicating a potential upside of 111.09%. Given Zalando’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zalando is more favorable than Reliq Health Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Reliq Health Technologies and Zalando’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reliq Health Technologies $6.70 million 15.22 -$6.40 million ($0.05) -10.40 Zalando $12.25 billion 0.76 $277.44 million $0.02 883.00

Zalando has higher revenue and earnings than Reliq Health Technologies. Reliq Health Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zalando, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Reliq Health Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Zalando beats Reliq Health Technologies on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reliq Health Technologies

(Get Rating)

Reliq Health Technologies Inc., a telemedicine company, develops virtual care solutions for the healthcare market. It offers iUGO Care platform, a software as a solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home. The company was formerly known as Moseda Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Reliq Health Technologies Inc. in May 2016. Reliq Health Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2005 is headquartered in Hamilton, Canada.

About Zalando

(Get Rating)

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm. It serves customers in 23 countries, including Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Reliq Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliq Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.