Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.98

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$3.98 and last traded at C$4.29, with a volume of 1330375 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Converge Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Converge Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$10.17.

The company has a market capitalization of C$902.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.41.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

