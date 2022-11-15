Conversion Labs (OTCMKTS:CVLBD) Trading 19.2% Higher

Shares of Conversion Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVLBD – Get Rating) traded up 19.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.68 and last traded at $2.48. 224,011 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 179% from the average session volume of 80,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

Conversion Labs Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.29. The stock has a market cap of $41.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Conversion Labs Company Profile

Conversion Labs, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of natural immune support products containing proprietary yeast beta glucans. Its products are oral intake tablets and topical creams, and gels for skin application. It operates through the Finished Cosmetic Products and Nutraceutical and Cosmetic Additives segments.

