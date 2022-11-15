Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (TSE:CPLF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$9.00 to C$5.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Copperleaf Technologies traded as low as C$3.23 and last traded at C$3.32, with a volume of 186040 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.60.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CPLF. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$12.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$12.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$12.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday.

Copperleaf Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$250.80 million and a PE ratio of -9.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 5.57.

Copperleaf Technologies Company Profile

CopperLeaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. Its software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value. The company's software performs predictive analytics, risk modeling and analysis, financial and performance modeling, investment portfolio optimization, budgeting, plan approvals, performance management, and scenario analysis.

